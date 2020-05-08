Mystery shrouds the death of nun, body recovered from well in convent premises

The dead body of a young woman was recovered from a water well at Paliyekkara Basilian sisters convent premises. The dead body was found 10 feet underwater in a 30 feet deep water well close to the convent building. Strangely, her body was taken to a faraway hospital run by the group instead of a government hospital located nearby.

Divya P John was practicing her divine vows for the fifth year at the convent coming under Thiruvalla Malankara Catholic monastery. Her death had left spikes of suspicion as her friends in the convent testifies that she joined the prayer rituals as usual and left the room before her dead body was found.

A nun who saw the incident said that by 11:15 Divya opened the iron grill of the water well and jumped in. But the incident was reported to the police only by 11:45, and the fire force arrived and recovered her body by 12:00. Mother superior Sister Jonesy reported the case to the police. The ambulance of the hospital run by the monastery had reached the convent before the rescue team. The iron lid was found four meters away from the well. Divya’s dead body was lifted with nets by the fire and rescue team led by Thiruvalla Station officer. Thiruvalla Circle Inspector PS Vinod said further clarity would only be made after the autopsy report of the deceased.