Priests welcome women in burqa who sanitises temples. Read the details

Covered in a burqa from head to toe, 32-year-old Imrana Saifi sanitises the Nav Durga Temple in North Delhi’s Nehru Vihar.

With a disinfectant spray in hand, Imrana Saifi has taken up the responsibility of sanitising several of the temples, mosques and gurdwaras lining the neighbourhood.

The mother of three observes the day-long fast for the holy month of Ramzan but does not fail to show up every day with the sanitiser tank provided by the local residential welfare association.

The priests welcome and even help her as she requests permission to spray the disinfectant inside and outside the temples in the north Delhi neighbourhood.

Imrana, who has studied only till the seventh grade, had also made arrangements to help people affected by the violence in late February over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In the narrow lanes of Jafrabad, Mustafabad, Chandbagh, Nehru Vihar, Shiv Vihar, Babu Nagar, they say they don’t differentiate between the mosques that play out the azaan and the temples with their ringing bells.

“I want to uphold the secular culture of India. I want to send a message that we are all one and we will stay together,” Imrana said.

“We aren’t stopped by the temple priest or anyone else and we haven’t faced any difficulty as of now,” she added.