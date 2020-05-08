Reliance Jio launches new prepaid plan

India’s leading internet and telecom service provider, Reliance Jio has launched a new prepaid plan for its customers. The new plan launched on Friday provides more data and calling benefits.The plan aims at people who work from homes.

The new plan is priced at Rs 2,399. Reliance Jio users will get 2 GB data per day. The plan offers unlimited voice and SMS. The validity of the plan is 365 days.

The new annual plan joins the company’s Rs 2,121 scheme which comes with 1.5 GB data per day. It also has unlimited voice and SMS and validity of 336 days.

Reliance Jio has also launched new data add-on pack. These plans have no daily data capping. The new “Work from Home” packs are priced at Rs 151, Rs 201, and Rs 251. The plans come with 30 GB, 40 GB, and 50 GB data respectively.