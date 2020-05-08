Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Betaal’ released: Watch it here

The trailer of upcoming web series ‘Betaal’ was released on line by digital streaming platform Netflix. The web series is produced by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Betaal is co-produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television, SK Global Entertainment, and Ivanhoe Productions. The series’ is directed by Patrick Graham.

“Betaal” staring Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Jitendra Joshi, Manjiri Pupala, and Syna Anand will be start streaming on May 24 on Netflix.

The story revolves around a remote village, which becomes the theater of a breathless battle when a two-century-old Betaal, a British Indian Army officer, and his battalion of zombie redcoats are unleashed. With Indian police pitted against the undead army, hapless villagers are trapped in a horrific, edge-of-your-seat conflict.

Red Chillies has previously produced the spy thriller ‘Bard of Blood’ for Netflix, and has ‘Class of ‘83, starring Bobby Deol, in the pipeline.