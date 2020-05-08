Two fresh Covid cases reported in Brunei

Brunei Darussalam recorded two fresh Covid-19 cases yesterday bringing the total tally of confirmed cases to 141.The new cases were accomplices of Case 139, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. All three lived together in a dormitory.

These details were provided at a press conference yesterday, by Minister of Health Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar. He said, “Case 140 is a male aged 46, while Case 141 is a male aged 31. Both are friends of Case 139 who was reported on Wednesday.

“These new cases were detected during monitoring of the country’s citizens and residents, as well as foreign workers. Preliminary investigations have shown that all three cases – Cases 139, 140, and 141 – were most likely infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in March 2020 and have resided at the same place.

All three men do not exhibit any Covid-19 symptoms so far.