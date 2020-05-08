Union HRD ministry announced 10, 12 examination dates

The examination dates for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10,12 examination has been announced by Union Human Resource Development Ministry on Friday. This was announced on Friday by the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The CBSE class 10,12 examination will be conducted from July 1 to 15. The examinations were postponed due nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“The students have been impatiently waiting for the schedule for pending exams. It has been decided today that the exams will be conducted from July 1 to 15,” he said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce a detailed schedule of the exams later today.