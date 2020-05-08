Watch the video of a ‘two-headed snake’: Video

A video of a two-headed snake has been viral on social media. The video was shared on social media by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. Susanta Nanda shared the video on his micro-blogging website. The clip shows the snake slithering on the ground. This unusual snake can be seen with two heads.

“A rare wolf snake with two fully formed heads was rescued from a house in the Dehnkikote Forrest range of Keonjhar district in Odisha. Later released in Forests,” he captioned the video.

Nanda described the type of the snake and informed that the reptile was unharmed and safely released to the wild.