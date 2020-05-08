You will be get Dh100,000 fine, jail time for breaking this rule in UAE

The UAE government has approved a new law on national safety. As per this new law any person who violates this will be imposed with Dh100,000 fine and a jail term for six months. The new law was prepared and implemented as part of the ‘Stay Home’ initiative designed to curb the transmission of the coronavirus.

The law is applicable in all periods of emergencies, crises and disasters . The law is made in accordance with regulations laid out by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).