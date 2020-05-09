Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 276,000 globally

The total number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases across 187 nations reached 4,011,587 and the death toll stood at 276,181 at 06.45 am (IST) on Saturday.

With the highest numbers both in positive cases and death toll, the US continues to remain the worst-hit with a total of 1,268,520 cases. It is followed by Spain with 221,447 cases, Italy with 217,185 cases, the UK with 212,626 cases, and Russia with 187,859 cases.

With a massive jump, the US has witnessed the highest death toll across all the nations at 76,101 followed by the UK at 31,315, Italy at 30,201, Spain at 26,070 and France at 25,990.