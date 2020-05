Kerala Police have arrested five persons who conducted mass prayer in a mosque in Kodungalloor in violation of lockdown guidelines.

The arrested persons were the ones who had gathered at Eriyad Eriyad Masjid AL Bilal Mosque for prayers.

They were Afsal, Shamsuddhin, Muhammadali and Ali.They were later let out on bail. Police reached the mosque after getting secret information about the prayer being held in violation of lockdown guidelines.