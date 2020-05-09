Coronavirus Lockdown : High Court allows online sales of liquor with home delivery

CHENNAI :Madras High Court on Friday ordered the immediate closure of all state-run TASMAC liquor shops across the state. The court has permitted only online sale and door delivery of alcohol till May 17 when the general lockdown comes to an end.

The development comes after court found violation of social distancing norms at several stores. After watching the video clips of TASMAC shops of 2 days, the court agreed with the petitioners that MHA guidelines went for a toss at liquor outlets.

Reacting to the court order, Kamal Haasan said it is not a victory for himself but a victory to be celebrated by Tamil Nadu. “It is a victory for the voice of Tamil mothers.”

Notably, DMK president MK Stalin, had claimed that opening of liquor shops would bring disastrous result in the state. Yesterday, the liquor shops were opened in the state after a gap of over 45 days.