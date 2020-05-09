Coronavirus : Over 700 police personnel test positive for COVID-19

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country mounted to 59,662 on Saturday, with 3,320 cases and 95 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

Of the total, 39,834 are active cases, 17,846 people have recovered, and 1,981 people have succumbed to the disease.

At least 714 police personnel have so far tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the state which has the highest number of over 19,000 cases, a data presented by Maharashtra Police said on Saturday (May 9). The 714 cases include 648 active cases, 61 recovery and 5 deaths.

The data added that nearly 194 incidents of assault on police personnel during the lockdown period have been reported at various police stations in the state and 689 accused have been arrested in these cases.

Maharashtra has also recorded 731 deaths so far, the highest number of casualties among all the states.