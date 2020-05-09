Coronavirus : Over 72 security force personnel test positive for COVID19

Aurangabad district as many as 72 police personnel from Bharat battalion of Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force have tested positive for coronavirus, said an official press release . Those who contracted the virus were police personnel deployed for security duty in Malegaon, a coronavirus hotspot in Nashik district.

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Aurangabad has now reached 477, an official said.

“The swabs of 93 SRPF personnel who served in Nashik’s Malegaon area, and had come back here on May 7, were tested and reports of 72 returned positive today. Five of them were symptomatic and were shifted to a private hospital here,” SRPF official Shaikh Illyas said.

“The rest 67 are undergoing treatment in a temporary facility set up in an educational institute near the force’s centre in Satara area here,” he added.

He said total number of SRPF personnel in Aurangabad unit is over one thousand, including two teams that are currently serving in the state’s Vidarbha region.