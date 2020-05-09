Covid-19: 3-week long ‘Total curfew’ imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus

To contain the spread of the rapidly spreading coronavirus in the country, Kuwait has announced a ‘total curfew’ in the country. This was announced on Friday by Tareq Al-Mezrem, government spokesman.

The total curfew is declared from 4 pm on May 10 until May 30. People are allowed to walk or exercise outdoors from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in their residential areas, without using their cars.

Earlier, on April 20 the Kuwait government has imposed a nationwide curfew of 16 hours a day, from 4 pm to 8 am. On March 13, Kuwait suspended all commercial flights. The government also closed stores, malls and barbershops in an effort to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Kuwait on Friday reported 641 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths, bringing the total infections in the country to 7,208 and the death toll to 47.