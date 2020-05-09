Covid-19: Lockdown violators attacked police; 15 arrested

A group people who had violated lockdown norms had attacked police team. The incident took place in Ahmedabad city in Gujarat on Friday evening. The police team was reached the spot to enforce the lockdown norms.

As per the report in OPIndia, the police team reached Shahpur area of Ahmedabad to enforce the lockdown measures. But the mob had pelted stones at the police. A police inspector was injured in the attack. Police has forced to use tear-gas shells to disperse the mob.

Seedha karo have amne….

? — Mita Mehta (@mita_anilkumar) May 8, 2020

“A police team visited Shahpur after learning that locals were coming out in large numbers despite lockdown. When police asked them to stay indoors, people got angry and started throwing stones,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Patel.

Shahpur falls under ‘Red Zone’ category as several coronavirus cases have been found in the locality. Ahmedabad police have detained 15 persons in connection with the stone-pelting incident.