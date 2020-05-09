DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Covid-19: Lockdown violators attacked police; 15 arrested

May 9, 2020, 03:24 pm IST

A group people who  had violated lockdown norms had  attacked police team. The incident took place in  Ahmedabad city in Gujarat  on Friday evening. The police team was reached the spot to enforce the lockdown norms.

As per the report in OPIndia, the police team reached Shahpur area of Ahmedabad  to enforce the lockdown measures. But the mob had pelted stones at the police. A police inspector was injured in the attack. Police has forced to use tear-gas shells to disperse the  mob.

 

“A police team visited Shahpur after learning that locals were coming out in large numbers despite lockdown. When police asked them to stay indoors, people got angry and started throwing stones,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Patel.

Shahpur  falls under ‘Red Zone’ category as several coronavirus cases have been found in the locality. Ahmedabad police have  detained 15 persons in connection with the stone-pelting incident.

