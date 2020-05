10 people had lost their lives due to deadly coronavirus in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi health ministry informed that 1704 new cases were confirmed in the kingdom.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia has rised to 37136. The death toll has reached at 239. As many as 1,024 COVID-19 patients have made full recovery, taking the total number of patients recovered so far to 10,144.

At present, there are 26,753 active cases and 140 of them are in critical condition.