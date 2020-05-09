Covid-19 Updates: 151 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Bahrain

151 new cases of coronavirus has been confirmed in Bahrain. This was announced by the Ministry of Health on Saturday. Now the total cases in the country has rised to 4727.

In this 151 new cases, 82 are expat workers living in the country. 69 of them get infected with the virus from direct contact with active cases.

No death has been reported in the country on Saturday. The death toll is static at 8. 21 patients have recovered and the total number of patients recovered rised to 2,048.

Previously, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Tourism said that nationwide closures that included, cinemas, private sports centers, private swimming pools, special gaming rooms, shisha (hookah) cafes, and salons, would continue until May 7.