Covid-19 Updates: 2 People died due to coronavirus in Kuwait

415 new coronavirus cases were reported in Kuwait. This was reported by Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA) quoting Dr Abdullah Sanad the spokesman of Health Ministry. The total number of cases in the country has reached at 7623.

The newly reported cases were either in contact with previously infected people or the sources of their infection are being investigated said Dr Abdullah Sanad . Two more people died due to COVID-19 in the country. The death toll in Kuwait has reached to 49.

156 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Kuwait. The total recoveries in the country has thus rised to 2,622. The total curfew imposed in the country has been extended to May 30 by the government to stem the spread of the highly contagious disease in the country.