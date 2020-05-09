Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate in India rises

The recovery rate from coronavirus in India has rised to 29.91%. This was informed by the Union Ministry of Health. The ministry has updated the data of coronavirus in the country,

As per the data updated by the ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached at 59,662 which includes 17, 846 recovered coronavirus patients, and 39,834 active cases. From last few days around 3000 new cases has been reported. 3,390 new cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The death toll stands at 1,981.

Our fatality rate in the country continues to be around 3.3% and the recovery rate has climbed up to 29.9%, these are very good indicators. Doubling rate for last 3 days has been about 11 days, for last 7 days it has been 9.9 days: Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ZmvyxpHV9a — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2020

216 districts in India have not reported any COVID-19 cases till date. 42 districts have seen no fresh cases in the last 28 days, while 29 districts have seen no fresh cases in the last 21 days.

