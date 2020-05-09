Crime branch freezes bank accounts of Maulana Saad, other Markaz members

At least 32 bank accounts including Nizamuddin Markaz chief Maulana Saad and other Markaz members have been freezed by the Delhi crime branch department as part of the ongoing investigation after Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, as per sources. In March this year, hundreds of Jamaatis attended a religious congregation in Delhi’s West Nizamuddin despite guidelines in the national capital restricting gatherings in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus cases in the country exploded after many of them traveled to different parts of the country.

As per reports, the main account of Markaz which is reported to be in Bank of India branch in Old Delhi’s Lal Kuan has also been sealed. The crime branch is investigating foreign funding in these bank accounts which recorded frequent transactions. Out of the 32 bank accounts that are under scanner by crime branch, 7 of them have been traced in Uttar Pradesh.

Nizamuddin Markaz has been under the scanner of law enforcement agencies since March when it organised an event that was attended by people from across the globe despite guidelines by the government restricting gatherings in the national capital. The bank accounts have been seized to investigate foreign funding.

Crime Branch has also questioned Maulana Saad’s son and another official related to Markaz who is responsible for making travel arrangements for Jamaatis in Delhi’s Zakir Nagar.