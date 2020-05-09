‘Earlier people from UP didn’t used to get chances in cricket’: Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has said that in earlier times people from Uttar Pradesh didn’t used to get chances in cricket. The former Indian player said this in an interactive session on Helo App.

In the session Kaif has revealed that He always wanted to play cricket fro Indian team. He also revealed that he followed the footsteps of his father who used to play cricket.

Kaif in the session said that he used to get applause from his team mates like Sachin, Ganguly for his fielding skills.

The former Indian cricketer also picked Ajay Jadeja as the best fielder when he was asked to select between Suresh Raina, Yuvraj singh, Mohammed Kaif and Jadeja. He also said that the young player Hardhik Pandya can do wonders as an all-rounder if he maintain his fitness.

Mohammed Kaif has said that former Indian skipper Saurav Ganguly is the best captain.