‘Food has no religion’, says Bollywood actress Sana Khan

Top Bollywood actress Sana Khan has said that in India food has no religion. She said this in a video shared on her Instagram handle. During this lockdown period, Sana Khan has been sending out rations along with daily meals for about 400-500 people. She has also distributed items such as milk, bread, glucose and biscuits to the ones staying on the streets.

“I don’t know how my day goes by. I start by offering Namaz and then I read the Quran. The rest of my time is spent in organising food for distributing among the needy and then preparing the Iftari,” said Sana.

“I’m also asking people to pitch in as much as they can as we need a lot of material to sustain this,”said the actress.

In her video, Khan also narrated what happened when her helper went to distribute food. “The boy saw a shelter home close by that had some 350 people, so we decided to send food there as well. However, when my helper went today wearing a skull cap, some asked him if the food was just for Muslims or if there were separate queue for Hindus and Muslims. At times like these, it is disturbing to hear such things. Food is for all and religion has no role to play in this,” said