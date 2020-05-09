Four Maoists including two women killed in encounter; sub-inspector martyred

One police sub-inspector has martyred in an encounter with Maoists in Chattisgarh. Four Maoist leaders were also killed in the encounter. The encounter took place in the jungles near Pardhoni village under Manpur police station at Rajnandgaon district on Friday night t around 10.30pm.

“We had got a pin-point Information about the Maoists and hence a team was made to nab them. When we were cordoning off Pardhoni, the Maoists started firing. In retaliation, we also started firing. Our sub-inspector SK Sharma lost his life in Maoist firing,” Jitendra Shukla, Rajnandgaon’s superintendent of police (SP), said to media. Sharma, a resident of Surguja district was also the in-charge of the Madanvada police station.

Four Maoists, including a divisional committee member of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) named Ashok, and an area committee member named Krishna were killed .The other two Maoists killed belonged to the junior women cadres and identified as Sarita and Pramila.

The police team has also recovered an AK-47 assault rifle, one SLR and two 315 bore rifles from the site.