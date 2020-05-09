‘Ghoomketu’ starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui to be premiere on ZEE5: Date announced

Digital streaming platform ZEE5 has announced the premiere date of Bollywood film ‘Ghoomketu’ staring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film will be premiered on ZEE5 on May 22. The film is directed Pushpendra Nath Mishra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks (SPN).

The film features filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna. Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Chitrangada Singh, Lauren Gottlieb and filmmaker Nikhil Advani have made special appearances.

“On his quest to come up with a great story, he is inspired by day-to-day mundane life activities. Will his ambition and determination exceed his talents? Or will a corrupt cop (Kashyap), who is on a mission to find Ghoomketu, put a brake on his 30-day escapade?” the official plot line of the movie read.