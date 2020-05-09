“In fact, many have tweeted even wishing for my death,”: Home Minister Amit Shah reacts to rumours about his health

Union Minister Amit Shah has reacted the rumours that are spreading about his health. Amit Shah took to his social media handle to react to the rumors that he is critically ill.

“I want to make it clear that I am completely healthy and do not suffer from any disease,” the Home Minister wrote.He declined the news that he is under treatment and ill.

“In fact, many have tweeted even wishing for my death,” he s wrote referring to social media posts that are spreading on social media. “I request people to stop indulging in such talks and let me do my work, they should also go about their business,” he added.

Amit Shah thanked well-wishers and workers of the BJP for enquiring about his health. He also said that he has no hatred towards those who spread the rumours.