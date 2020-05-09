“Only 20 people can attend funeral, but 1000 can gather at liquor shops” : Shiv Sena slams Centre

Days after the government eased restrictions on the sale of alcohol in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut drew ‘gathering of people at liquor shops and funeral’ analogy.

“Only 20 people allowed to gather for a funeral because the spirit has already left the body. 1000’s allowed to gather near an alcohol shop, because the shops have spirits in them,” Raut tweeted.

The resumption of liquor sales in the country has been welcomed not only by the people but also the state government as it is providing the much-needed cash for the state to combat the coronavirus.