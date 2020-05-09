Rana Daggubati shares first look poster of Virata Parvam : Watch Here

Sai Pallavi’s first look poster from Virata Parvam is out. In this poster, you’ll see Sai Pallavi like any other ordinary girl, sans makeup. Dressed in a half saree, sitting in front a martyr’s memorial with a pen and book, who seem to be lost in thoughts. In this poster, you’ll also see that Sai Pallavi has also carried her luggage in a duffle bag that can be seen right behind her.

In this upcoming movie, Virata Parvam, Sai Pallavi will be sharing screen space with Rana Daggubati. As per a report in Telugu Cinema, Sai Pallavi will be seen playing the role of a folk singer who is attracted to a Naxal leader played by Rana. Rana Daggubati shared the poster on Twitter and also wished his co-star Sai Pallavi. He wrote, “To my co-star and comrade @Sai_Pallavi92, wishing you a very happy birthday. May the might of the pen, and compelling stories always journey with you…”