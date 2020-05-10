Covid-19: Coronavirus cases again reported in Wuhan, China

New coronavirus cases has been again reported in Wuhan in China. It is from Wuhan that the novel coronavirus outbreak was first reported.

14 new confirmed coronavirus cases has been reported on May 9. This was confirmed by China’s National Health Commission. This is the highest number since April 28, including the first for more than a month in the city of Wuhan where the outbreak was first detected late last year. The number was lifted by a cluster of 11 in Shulan city in northeastern Jilin province.

The 11 new cases made public on Sunday are members of her family or people who came into contact with her or family members.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China reached 82,901 as of May 9, while the total death toll from the virus stood at 4,633, according to the commission.