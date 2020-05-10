Covid-19: Lockdown extended to May 31

As the number of coronavirus cases in the country is increasing, the Pakistan government has decided to extend the lockdown to May 31. The lockdown imposed in the province of Punjab and Islamabad capital territory have been extended. But some exemptions provided to traders and businessmen.

Shops are allowed to remain open for five days a week from 8: 00 am to 5: 00 pm and will remain closed on the weekends.

Pakistan’s coronavirus tally crossed 29,000 on Sunday after 1,991 new patients were diagnosed in the last 24 hours. 21 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 639. So far, 8,023 people have recovered from the deadly virus.