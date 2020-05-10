Covid-19 Updates: 1065 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Kuwait

1065 new coronavirus cases has been reported in last 24 hours in Kuwait. This is the highest daily increase in the number of cases in Kuwait. The total number of coronavirus cases has rised to 8688 in Kuwait.

9 people had lost their lives to the deadly virus in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. The death toll has reached at 58. 107 more patients have recovered from the disease, raising to 2,729 the total recoveries in the country.

A nationwide total curfew was imposed in Kuwait from Sunday. The total nationwide curfew will end on May 30. The total curfew was imposed to stem the spread of the highly contagious disease in the country.