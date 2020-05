175 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Oman. This was informed by Health Ministry of Oman on Sunday. The total number of infection in Oman has rised to 3399.

The newly diagnosed cases are 52 Omanis and 123 foreigners.No new deaths due to the deadly infection has been reported.The death toll stood at 17. The overall number of recoveries in the country has risen to 1,117.