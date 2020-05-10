Covid-19 Updates: 179 Active coronavirus cases confirmed in Bahrain

179 active cases of coronavirus has been reported in Bahrain. This new cases include 157 157 expatriate workers. The country has also reported 6 additional recoveries. The total number of infection in the island nation has rised to 4,774 and recoveries to 2,055. Death toll in Bahrain stood at 8.

16 members of a family in the country has infected with coronavirus after they attended an iftar party. The family members contracted the virus due to failure to follow precautionary measures including avoiding gatherings, wearing masks and social distancing. The infected person spread the contagious disease to all present family members, including his parents, siblings as well as several children.