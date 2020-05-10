Covid-19 Updates: 600 new coronavirus cases reported in state in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours around 669 new cases of coronavirus has been confirmed in Tamil Nadu. The total number of coronavirus infection has been reached at 7,204 in the state. In this 5195 are active cases. The death toll in the state has reached at 47.

Chennai has been the worst-hit city in the state. The state capital has witnessed over 500 cases in the last 24 hours. Chennai’s total number of positive infections has now surged to 3,839, which is more than 50% of the total cases in Tamil Nadu.

135 people were recovered on Sunday in the State. The total number of those who have overcome the illness increased to 1,959.