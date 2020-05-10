Covid -19 Updates: Coronavirus cases rises to 62939 in the country

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has rised to 62939 in the country. This include active cases of 41472/ While 19358 people were recovered from the viral infection. The death in the country has reached at 2109. This was updated by the Ministry of Health. In the last 24 hours 3277 new cases and 128 deaths were reported in the country.

The national capital, Delhi has crossed 6000 mark as 338 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate of coronavirus patients is now at 29.91%.

Meanwhile, more than 3.86 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 2,68,620 have died. Italy has become the third country in the world to record 30,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus after the US.