Drug mafia’s knife fight in Bengaluru, Foreign national killed

Fierce knife fight by drug peddlers took the life of a Nigerian national in Bengaluru. The deceased is a 30-year-old Nigerian drug peddler, John Sunday a resident of Kacharakanahalli, who entered into a brawl with his accomplice Manoj which soon turned to a knife fight.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Sharanappa S D said the men fought over some issue. Manoj attacked Sunday with a knife and the Nigerian attacked him back with the same weapon. While Sunday died on the spot, Manoj is undergoing treatment.

Information about his death has been passed on to the Nigerian embassy for further procedures. A case of murder has been filed at the Banaswadi police station. “We will come to know the exact reason (behind the fight) once Manoj is fit enough to give his statement. We are verifying how they knew each other, their travel history, and other details,” Sharanappa said. Inquiries on the whereabouts of Sundays friends in Bengaluru are also made.