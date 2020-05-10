Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh admitted in hospital

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The former Prime Minister was admitted in the hospital on Sunday evening 8.40 pm as he complained of chest pain.

He has been kept under observation at the cardio-thoracic ward. As per reports, Manmohan Singh aged 87 has been admitted to a hospital room and not to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit).

Singh is a senior leader of the opposition Congress and currently represents Rajasthan in the Upper House of Parliament. He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

He underwent heart-bypass surgery at AIIMS in 2009. In May 2008, he had undergone a cataract operation, and in September, 2007, he had a prostate surgery. He also underwent a bypass in the United Kingdom in 1991.