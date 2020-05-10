‘Operation Samudra Sethu’: INS Jalashwa reached Kochi with expats: Video

The naval ship of Indian Navy, INS Jalashwa has arrived at Kochi on Sunday morning with Indian expats stranded in Maldives. This was announced by Cochin Port. Another 121 from Lakshadweep also arrived at Mattanchery, in Kochi on MV Arabian Sea. The This operation is part of Indian Navy’s ‘Operation Samudra Setu’ to evacuate Indian expats stranded in various countries.

Cochin port Trust officials informed that the first group of 698 persons evacuated from Maldives comprises 595 males and 103 females. Of this, 14 are children below 10 years and 19 pregnant women.

Among the 698 passengers, 440 are from Kerala, 156 from Tamil Nadu and the rest are from various states in the country. Among the 121 who arrived on MV Arabian Sea from Lakshadweep include students and those Keralaites who work in the island.

According to the Covid-19 protocols, all the Keralaites will be sent for 14 days institutional quarantine at their respective home districts. Those who are having exemption from institutional quarantine have to be at home isolation.

The distance between Maldives and Kochi is 493 nautical miles and it began its voyage to Kochi on Friday evening. INS Jalashwa is attached to the Eastern Naval Command. It was acquired from the United States and was commissioned in 2007. INS Jalashwa has the capacity to accommodate 1000 troops, and comes equipped with extensive medical facilities, including four operation theatres, and a 12-bed ward facility.

A second ship of the Indian navy, INS Magar, is also scheduled to arrive in from the Maldives for Kochi later on Sunday.