Dmitry Bosov 52, ranked by Forbes’amoung the richest Russian billionaires with a $1.1 billion net worth was found dead at his home with a gunshot wound to head. Preliminary investigation suggests death by suicide, though no suicide note was found from his home in the luxury village of Usovo in Moscow’s elite suburb of Rublyovka. A Glock pistol was found next to his body.

Bosov’s body was discovered by his wife Katerina locked inside the private gym at their mansion in the Moscow suburbs. He was the principal shareholder and chairman of the board of Alltech Group, an investment firm that manages anthracite, coal, and other energy and real estate companies. Alltech’s Siberian Anthracite, the world’s top anthracite coal exporter, is the general sponsor of Russia’s Night Hockey League, a tournament founded by President Vladimir Putin. Bosov was also a great ice hockey player and used to play Ice hockey with President Vladimir Putin.

Alltech expressed condolences to Bosov’s family and close ones.