State government to reduce the number liquor shops and bars by this month

The number of liquor shops in the state will be reduced in Andhra Pradesh. This was decided by the Cabinet meeting headed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The number of shops will reduced by 15%. An order to reduce the number of shops selling liquor by 15% was issued on Saturday. The number of liquor shops in the state has now been reduced to 33%. The number was reduced to 2,934 from 4,380. The government has also reduced bars by 40%.

Earlier a massive hike in the price of liquor was also announced. Both the moves are aimed at discouraging alcohol consumption in the state.

The state government had last year taken control of the retail liquor business by cancelling the licenses of private dealers. State-owned Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Ltd has been running the shops since October last year.