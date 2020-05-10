US Vice Presidents spokes woman tests positive for coronavirus

US Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary had tested positive for nCov2 virus.

Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller, who tested positive on Friday, had been in recent contact with Pence but not with the president. She is married to Stephen Miller, a top Trump adviser. The White House had no immediate comment on whether Stephen Miller had been tested or if he was still working out of the White House.

Katie’s test results were negative on Thursday,a day before she tested positive on Friday.US President Trump pointed this as an irony and deemed the results as a light shedder to the exaggerated medical projections of the disease.

“This is why the whole concept of tests are not necessarily great,” Trump said. “The tests are perfect but something can happen between a test where it is good and then something happens.”