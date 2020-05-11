40 people killed and 11 injured in heavy rain and storm

At least 40 people were killed and 11 injured as severe storms accompanied by heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds swept through large swathes of the Uttar Pradesh on Sunday . The heavy rain and storm has made heavy damages in 38 districts across the state.

According to the state government, the deaths were reported from Kasganj, Bulandshahr, Saharanpur , Ghaziabad, Kannauj, Aligarh, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar and, Baghpath, Amethi, Unnav, Mirzapur, Etta, Sitapur, Aligharh.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district magistrates and commissioners to provide relief to the storm-affected people and adequate medical care to the injured. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a compensation of Rs. 4 lakhs to the relatives of the deceased.