80-year-old man rapes 22-year-old woman amid lockdown

Hyderabad : A 22-year-old woman lodged a police complaint against her 80-year-old relative accusing him of raping her at his house located at Banjara Hills. So far, police have not made any arrests in connection with the case.

According to the police, the survivor, who belongs to Falaknuma, had recently got separated from her husband and her elderly relative had offered to help her with arrangements for her stay. She, along with a male friend, visited the accused man’s house in the first week of April.

According to Banjara Hills inspector Kalinga Rao, after arriving at the elderly man’s residence, the woman and her male friend were offered alcohol by him. Later, the octogenarian allegedly sexually assaulted her when she was under the influence of the alcoholic drink, reported the Times of India.