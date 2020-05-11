Actress Priyanka Chopra shares adorable pics with her pets : Watch Here

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been spending her quarantine with beau Nick Jonas and their dogs Gino and Diana. The duo often posts pictures with their dogs playing around and cuddling. Adding one more to the list, Priyanka Chopra recently posted another picture where she was seen soaking sunlight with Gino and Diana.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted an adorable picture where the actor was seen lying down on her couch with her dogs. She was seen enjoying some sunlight while she cuddles with her dogs. Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked stunning as she wore a beautiful lavender top with floral print and completed her look with black sunglasses. As seen in the picture, Diana is giving her company as she is seen sleeping in the picture, while on the other hand, Gino is busy glancing at something. The actor posted the picture with a cute caption, “Sunshine is better with cuddles????. @ginothegerman @diariesofdiana”.