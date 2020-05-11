Ada Shrama mesmerizes her fans by her latest photoshoot: See pics

Bollywood actor Ada Sharma is a queen on social media. She follows a huge fans following on social media just because of her hilarious videos and photos that she shares for her fans. The actress is followed by 4.2 million followers on Instagram.

Ada Sharma is an Indian film actress who mainly appears in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil language films. Sharma, after finishing her schooling, made her acting debut with a leading role in the 2008 Hindi language horror film ‘1920’.

Her portrayal of a possessed woman in the film was critically praised and earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut nomination. She also played a lead role in ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’.

She then entered the South Indian film industries.She has acted in first six films—five in Telugu language—’ Heart Attack’, ‘ S/O Satyamurthy’, ‘Subramanyam for Sale’, ‘ Garam’ and ‘ Kshanam’ and one in Kannada— ‘ Rana Vikrama’ in south. She also played lead role in Bollywood films ‘Commando 2’ ) and ‘Commando 3’ .