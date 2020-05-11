Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 283,000 globally

COVID-19 has now infected 4,180,315 people worldwide and 283,100 people have been killed due to this pandemic. Around 1,492,052 people of that tally have recovered.

A few days ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) had claimed how lifting lockdowns too early could lead to a second wave and would be a catastrophe.

The epicentre of the pandemic has shifted twice, first from China to Europe, and then from Europe to North America.

Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University have reported in its map that the United States has taken the grim title of the country with the most coronavirus infections and reported a record surge in unemployment.

The United States recorded 776 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 79,522, according to the real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The figure was the lowest daily tally since March, with 24-hour totals in recent weeks ranging from 1,000 to 2,500.

The country — hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities — has now confirmed a total of 1,329,072 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.

There are at least 1,328,201 cases of coronavirus in the United States and at least 79,508 people have died in the US from the virus.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday said that there will be no immediate end to coronavirus lockdown in the country.

The United Kingdom and Russia are struggling to contain the spread of the virus as the number of cases rose to 2,19,183 (31,855 deaths) and 2,09,688 (1,915 deaths) respectively. However, few relaxations in the lockdown of the UK are expected soon.

After months of no new positive case, Wuhan, the alleged epicentre of the virus, has reported new positive cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 82,918 and 4,633 fatalities.