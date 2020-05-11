Coronavirus : Here’s the complete list of regions with no active COVID-19 cases

Here’s the list of coronavirus-free states and Union Territories:

Arunachal Pradesh: The eastern-most state was declared coronavirus free on April 15 when its lone patient of COVID-19 was tested negative twice in a span of 24 hours. The man from Medo village in Lohit district had tested positive on April 1

Andaman & Nicobar Islands: The coastal Union Territory had reported a total of 33 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the outbreak and the last positive case there tested negative on May 7.

Daman and Diu: This Union Territory has successfully evaded the coronavirus infection so far as it has not reported a single case of the deadly disease.

Goa: After recording seven COVID-19 cases in a short span, Goa recovered quickly and became the first green state in the country with no active cases on April 13.

Lakshadweep: Strict screening of people entering and exiting its territory massively helped this UT, which has a population of some 65,000 people. No COVID-19 case has been detected there so far.

Manipur: The northeastern state reported two cases of COVID-19 and managed to cure them successfully. However, it can change soon as over 1200 migrant workers are all set to return to the state today.

Mizoram: The state was declared coronavirus-free on Saturday after the discharge of the lone COVID-19 patient from a hospital. He was discharged from the hospital after four consecutive tests turned negative.

Nagaland: This northeastern state doesn’t have a COVID-19 laboratory but it still continues to claim that there is no coronavirus case in the state.

Sikkim: This state has not recorded a single positive case of COVID-19 and has been lauded for its implementation of lockdown and following of rules. Even after reporting no case, the local government is mulling over shutting down tourism sector till October this year.