Coronavirus Lockdown : Here’s the full list of trains that will run from Tomorrow

Railway Ministry has planned to gradually restart passenger train operations from Tuesdaym initially with 15 pairs of trains, that will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting 15 important cities of the country.

The 15 pairs of trains will run as special AC trains from New Delhi Station to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Booking for the reservation in these trains will start at 4 PM on Monday and will be available only on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or its mobile application. Ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed and no counter tickets, including platform tickets shall be issued, the railway ministry said.

Complete list of train which will be running from May 12:

1. New Delhi to Dibrugarh

2. New Delhi to Agartala

3. New Delhi to Howrah

4. New Delhi to Patna

5. New Delhi to Bilaspur

6. New Delhi to Ranchi

7. New Delhi to Bhubaneswar

8. New Delhi to Secunderabad

9. New Delhi to Bengaluru

10. New Delhi to Chennai

11. New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram

12. New Delhi to Madgaon

13. New Delhi to Mumbai Central

14. New Delhi to Ahmedabad

15. New Delhi to Jammu Tawi