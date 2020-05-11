Coronavirus Lockdown : PM Narendra Modi to hold COVID-19 meeting with Chief Ministers Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a meeting with chief ministers of various states starting 3 pm on Monday. According to sources, the focus of the meeting will be on increasing the economic activity after exiting lockdown 3.0 on May 17.

“PM Narendra Modi to hold the 5th meeting via video-conference with state Chief Ministers tomorrow (Monday) afternoon at 3 p.m.,” PMO India tweeted on Sunday.

This will be PM Modi’s fifth meeting with CMs after the lockdown was imposed in the country on March 24.

The meeting will be held in two phases – the first phase will take place between 3-5.30 pm and the second phase between 6-8 pm.

The meeting will focus on the resumption of economic activities post-May 17 and the tracking of the pandemic in containment zones.