Coronavirus Lockdown : Students arrested for posting porn clips during online class

Two students of class 10 posted lewd messages, porn clips and made obscene comments on the teacher during online classes.The students belong to a private English-medium school in Azamgarh UP and had joined the class 12 online classes by posing as girls who were absent.

Superintendent of Police Azamgarh, Triveni Singh said, “A principal and teacher of a private school lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station on Friday. The teacher said she was teaching English to class 12 students through WhatsApp on Friday morning when two girl students sent her a message requesting to be added in the group.”

“When they were added, one of them posted a lewd message. When I reprimanded then, the other one sent a porn clip. They kept passing inappropriate comments. I quit the group and reported the matter to the principal,” the teacher said in the complaint.

The school authorities called the parents of both the girls but they said that the girls were not in town since the past 15 days and did not have access to the phone. The police were then informed.

The SP said, “We traced the locations of the two-class 10 students through surveillance and found they were from the same school.

An FIR was lodged against both students and they were sent to a juvenile home on Sunday.