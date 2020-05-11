DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Coronavirus : Patients sharing beds,sleeping near dead bodies at hospital ; video goes viral ; Watch Here

May 11, 2020, 01:15 pm IST

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane tweeted a shocking video, showing body bags lying next to patients in a ward in Mumbai’s KEM hospital.

“I think the BMC wants us to get used to seeing dead bodies around us while taking treatment bcz they just don’t want to improve! Feel bad for the health workers too who hv to work in such conditions!! Is there any hope ?,” tweeted the BJP leader.

There is no official word from the KEM hospital management on the video yet.

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close