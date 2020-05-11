Coronavirus : Patients sharing beds,sleeping near dead bodies at hospital ; video goes viral ; Watch Here

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane tweeted a shocking video, showing body bags lying next to patients in a ward in Mumbai’s KEM hospital.

“I think the BMC wants us to get used to seeing dead bodies around us while taking treatment bcz they just don’t want to improve! Feel bad for the health workers too who hv to work in such conditions!! Is there any hope ?,” tweeted the BJP leader.

KEM hospital today at 7 am !

I think the @mybmc wants us to get used to seeing dead bodies around us while taking treatment bcz they just don’t want to improve!

Feel bad for the health workers too who hv to work in such conditions!!

Is there any hope ? pic.twitter.com/E1VsmAveou — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) May 11, 2020

There is no official word from the KEM hospital management on the video yet.